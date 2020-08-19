Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,360,000 after buying an additional 289,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,195,000 after buying an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.29. 1,938,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

