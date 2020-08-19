Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 975,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

