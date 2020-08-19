Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $225.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,384. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $227.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

