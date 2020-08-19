Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,558 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.42. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $142.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.