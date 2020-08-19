Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 337,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

