Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,024 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

