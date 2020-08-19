Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.19.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,725. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

