Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.10 and its 200 day moving average is $538.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $452,174.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,779,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,781. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

