Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NYSE:AZN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. 187,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.