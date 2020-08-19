Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 923 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.94. 53,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $216.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.