Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

DLR traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,465. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

