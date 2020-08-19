Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000.

VHT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.56. 6,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,382. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

