SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.