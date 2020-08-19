SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.9% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 831.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 195,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.18. 16,232,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,788,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

