Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 10.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 425.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,993,144. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

