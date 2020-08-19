Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 30,693 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 14.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

