Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Sells 11,449 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 4.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

