Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Takes $303,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up approximately 0.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 87.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 345,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $80.87.

