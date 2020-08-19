Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 59,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.