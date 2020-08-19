Sphere Price Up 66.1% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 66.1% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $59,375.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,742.34 or 1.00149188 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00164991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.