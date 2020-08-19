Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGKF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS SAGKF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

