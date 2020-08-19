Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGKF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS SAGKF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

