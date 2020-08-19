Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 356 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.