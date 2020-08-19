Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,067. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

