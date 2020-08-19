Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

