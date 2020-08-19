Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. 6,698,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,868,396. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.