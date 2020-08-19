Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,988,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,021. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

