State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 56,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $254,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,608,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

