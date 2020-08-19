State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $113,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 233,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,219. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

