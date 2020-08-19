State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 937,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $104,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,078. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.