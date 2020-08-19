State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 135,344 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,344 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 603,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,382. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

