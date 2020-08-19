State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,581 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $361,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $282.90. The stock had a trading volume of 305,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

