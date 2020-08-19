State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $183,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

MCD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.31. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.