State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $304,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.86. 497,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.51 and its 200 day moving average is $324.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.27.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.