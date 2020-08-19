State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $106.81 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock worth $106,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

