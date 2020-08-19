State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $185.25 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $185,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

COST stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $340.97. 135,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

