State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $269.21 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $269,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 395,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

