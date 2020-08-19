State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Boeing worth $132,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $169.63. 676,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,993,144. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

