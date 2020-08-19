State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,455 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Medtronic worth $167,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. 145,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

