State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 85,964 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $139,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 954,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

