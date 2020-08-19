State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $111,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.41. 30,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $362.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

