State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $91,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Cigna by 53.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. 48,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

