State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $182,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 411,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022,963. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of -633.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.