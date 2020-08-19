State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,237 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $159,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,716. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $139.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.