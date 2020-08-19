Stein Mart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,286 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 251 call options.

In other Stein Mart news, CEO D Hunt Hawkins sold 370,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $55,530.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,038.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jay Stein sold 5,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,249,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,738,908 shares of company stock worth $2,152,107 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stein Mart by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 376.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of SMRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Stein Mart has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 378.31%.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

