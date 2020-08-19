Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $13.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $14.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $16.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 619,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,723. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

