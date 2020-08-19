Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/19/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 8/18/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/18/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/22/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.25. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.
