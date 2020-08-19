Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/18/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/22/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.25. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Get Summit Midstream Partners LP alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.