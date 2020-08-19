Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Trading Down 6.2%

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39, 77,661 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,783,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

