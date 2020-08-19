Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,065. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.