Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of Target worth $36,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $85.53 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.