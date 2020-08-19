Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD remained flat at $$144.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

